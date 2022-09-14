MUSCLE SHOALS — Mildred Warren, 85, died September 8, 2022. There will be no public viewing. A Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family.

