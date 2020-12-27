FLORENCE — Milford Allen Sanders, 68, died December 23, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Tuesday at Greenhill Funeral Home. Burial is in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.