FLORENCE — Millard Woodrow Sharp, 81, of Florence, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Visitation will be today, November 30, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor B.G. Crosswhite and Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Millard was a Retired Logger and a member of Valley View House of Prayer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Joyce Sharp; parents, Loye and Pearlie Sharp.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Joyce Sharp; children, Tim Sharp (Brenda), Kim Mayfield, Ernie Sharp (Shalaine); grandchildren, Brandon Sharp (Amanda), Brandi Ray (Blake), Allie Sharp, Ella Sharp, Beau Sharp, and Lily Sharp; great-granddaughters, Maranda Sharp and Bryleigh Ray; great-grandsons, Alton Sharp and Jacob Sharp; brothers, Eldred, Ralph, and Berlon Sharp; sisters, Lola Maxwell, Lois McCain, Mavis Burbank.
Pallbearers will be Tim Sharp, Ernie Sharp, Brandon Sharp, Berlon Sharp, Mike Burbank, and Steven McCain.
