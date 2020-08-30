ANDERSON — Millicent Thompson Newton, 63,of Anderson, passed away Aug. 28, at NAMC in Florence. She was a Registered Nurse and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors include husband, Dwight Newton.
Preceded in death by parents, Emmett Carter Thompson and Flar-V McConnell Thompson; and sister, Judith McCrary.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from noon-1 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Bethel Cemetery with Bill Barlow officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
