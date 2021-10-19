ROGERSVILLE — Millinea McCrary Hammond Byram, 87, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. Millinea was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson where she taught Sunday School for many years. She retired from the Civil Service and spent 10 years as a procurement manager for the Veteran Hospital in Montgomery. Ms. Millinea was most proud of the 25 years she spent as an Airforce wife.
Visitation for Ms. Millinea will be today, October 19th from 10 - 12 at Rogersville Funeral Home with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery. J.D. Harrison will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Rodney Hammond, Joshua Hammond, Clint Grissom, Louis Kirby, Paul Graham, Phillip Woodfin, Trenton Shultz and Eddie Warren.
Millinea was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Oshia McCrary; husband, Henry “Hank” Hammond; siblings, Leon (Dorothy) McCrary, Mildred (James) Hammond, Edward (Bonnie) McCrary; brothers-in-law, Charles Tomlinson, John Tomlinson and Bill Turpen.
She is survived by her children, Sherry (Steve) Heintzleman, Rodney (Susie) Hammond, Tena (Rob) Bain and Mark (Kelly) Hammond; grandchildren, Kate Heintzleman Warren, Kelly Heintzleman, Joshua (Tara) Hammond, Holly (Louis) Hammond Kirby, Clint (Elizabeth) Grissom, Jeremy Todd Graham, Paul Graham, Shaun Graham, Andrew (Nichole) Hammond, Lauren (Trenton) Hammond Shultz; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings, Virginia Tomlinson, Joyce Tomlinson and sister-in-law, Mary Hammond Turpen.
