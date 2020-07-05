KILLEN — Milner Eugene Clemons , age 90 of Killen, AL, passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL Retired from Nichols Wire and a Christian. Graveside Service will be held at Lone Cedar Cemetery on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. Tim Grigsby will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Cedar Cemetery.
Survivors include, brother, Gerald Clemons Killen, AL; sister, Katherine Richardson Sheffield, AL;two sister in laws , Sue Clemmons and Earnestine Clemmons; host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by parents, Kelley and Clara Rogers Clemons; two brothers- Fred W. Clemmons, and Jackie Joe Clemmons; sister in law, Emma Jean Clemons; and brother in law, David O. Richardson.
Special Thanks to Hospice Compassus.
