FLORENCE — Milton Underwood died December 20, 2021, following an extended illness. Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a celebration of his life in the Chapel. A private burial will be in Stony Point Cemetery.
Our “Dad and Taba” will best be remembered for his expressions of love, his family pride, and unending generosity. Taba’s success and work ethic extend far beyond building and managing cable systems serving as an inspirational success coach and mentor encouraging his family and co-workers to achieve their personal goals.
The Shoals continues to benefit from Milton’s time and efforts as an early pioneer in the cable industry. He advanced from a hands-on technician to Southeastern Regional Manager of Teleprompter now known as Comcast. His initial retirement was short lived when he was asked to assist with the inception of The Discovery Channel in June of 1985, where he served as the Director of Alternative Technologies and Director of Affiliate Sales and Marketing until retiring at 82 years of age.
Milton and Ruth were so blessed to enjoy 64 years of happiness in raising their children in the community named for the Underwood family and cherishing special times with their sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family was the heart of Taba’s existence, celebrating each birthday and holiday prior to the devastating COVID pandemic.
Milton was preceded in death by parents, Fletcher and Velma (Morrow) Underwood and sister, Thalia Fern Underwood.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons Milton Jr. (Lynn), Anthony (Mitzi) and Patrick; grandchildren, Andrea Linville, Allison Baggett (Jason), Tyler Underwood (Misty), Chelsea Ramirez (Chris) and Cale Underwood; great-grandchildren, Bryce Linville, Jake Linville, Jaxson Ramirez, and Maverick Ramirez.
We extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers and staffs of Shoals Hospice, as well as private caregivers Vera, Violet, Leca, and Lucretta for their compassionate care during Taba’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the United Way of the Shoals, 205 W. College St., Florence, AL 35630 and/or a charity of personal choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
