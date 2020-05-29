LEXINGTON — Milton Gilbert Newton Sr., age 86 of Lexington, AL, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Diversicare of Ripley after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL. Retired supervisor at Reynolds Metals and a member of Lexington United Methodist Church. Graveside Service will be held at Portertown Cemetery on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Michael Burgess will be officiating. Burial will follow in Portertown Cemetery.
Survivors are son, Gil Newton of Lexington, AL; daughters, Kathy Newton of Ripley, MS, Kim Hellums of Blue Mountain, MS; brother, Bradford Newton of Lexington, AL; three grandchildren, Amanda Hunt, Ben Hellums, Wes Hellums; two great-grandchildren, Ellie Hunt and JohnPaul Hunt.
Preceded in death by wife, Martha Nell Murks Newton; parents, Ernest and Haulie Porter Newton and sister, Eula Mae White.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
Commented