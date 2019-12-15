FLORENCE — Milton Kelly, 69, of Florence, AL passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Christ Chapel in Florence with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bill Siegel and Brother Zane Roland will be officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and the American Legion. He was a member of Christ Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Kelly and Virginia Oaks; stepfather, O.H. Oaks; and brother, Oneal Kelly.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Kelly; children, Brandon Kelly, Daniel Kelly, and Michael Kelly; brothers, Jimmy Oaks (Stephanie), and Tim Oaks (Melanie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be coworkers from Valmet.
They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. But you, keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, and discharge all the duties of your ministry. For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time for my departure is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
