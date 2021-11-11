TUSCUMBIA — Milton Kenneth Bobo, 79 years old of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away from an extended illness on November 8, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
A private family service will be held.
Milton graduated from Phil Campbell High School in 1961 and shortly thereafter joined the Air Force. He then went to work at Reynolds Metals in Sheffield, AL where he later retired. He was an avid Alabama football fan.
He was born September 11, 1942, in Franklin County, AL.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Euclid and Mildred Inez Bobo; his brother, Wayne Bobo; and his grandson, Randy Morgan, Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Gina Morgan (Randy) and Mandie Lewis (Gerald); his siblings, Joe Bobo (Hazel) and Brenda Collins (Larry); his four grandchildren, Brandy Morgan, Casey Morgan (Amee), Joey Moore (Morgan), and Mallory Layton (Swayze); and his seventeen great-grandchildren.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented