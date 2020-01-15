RUSSELLVILLE — Milton Ray Laster, age 73, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence.
Ray loved to fish and hunt in his younger days, loved gospel music, and loved his family. Above all, he was a devoted Christian, who loved his Lord, and loved to read and study his Bible.
The visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Officiating the service will be Brother William Mears and Brother Billy Jackson. Burial will be in Friendship Holiness Church Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Russell and Essie Louise (Johnson) Laster; brothers, Pelham Brice Laster, Thomas James Laster and Jackie Lee Laster.
He is leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 53 years, Helen Moland Laster; son, William Ray Laster; grandson, William Douglas Blake Laster; sister, Rose Abbott (husband, Anthony); sister-in-law, Minnie Laster; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Barry Laster, Anthony Laster, Anthony Abbott, Jamie Hall, Sammy Hall, Shannon Smith and Faron Borden. The honorary pallbearers will be Wymon Cole and Jimmy Myrick.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of ICU at Russellville Hospital and Hospice of North Alabama for the love and care shown to our family. Also a word of thanks to our special friends, Opal and Sammy Hall and Darlene Borden, as well as to all of our other friends and family for the many acts of love and kindness.
