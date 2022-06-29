UNION CITY TENNESSEE

Milton Reedus, 70, formerly of Courtland, died June 26, 2022. Funeral will be noon Thursday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Courtland Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10-5 at the funeral home.

