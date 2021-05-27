CHEROKEE — Milton “Ricky” Rivers, 65, died May 25, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 3:30 p.m. at Harris Chapel Cemetery with Morrison Funeral Home directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

