SHEFFIELD — Milton Walling Burton, 79, was promoted to his heavenly home on December 23,2019.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Reid Burton; son, Randy Burton (Annie); daughter, Michelle Roach (Tim); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers and one sister.
Milt’s many accomplishments in life included being a proud Marine, a patriotic conservative and entrepreneur. He served on governor appointed boards in the state of Mississippi under several different governors. Milton was very civic minded and voluntarily served on the boards of any civic organization he was a part of including the Elks Lodge and Lions Club. He loved serving his community and served it well.
Having a love for Motorhomes, he was active in several travel clubs as well as serving as president of the Mississippi Airstream Club.
But to all who knew him, his greatest accomplishment was that he did many, many small things with great love.
A celebration of Milt’s life will be at 10:00 a.m. on January 11th at The Gathering Church, 600 North Columbia Avenue, Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
