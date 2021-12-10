LORETTO, TN — Milton James Walter, 75, died Dec. 9, 2021. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Obituary Information
