FORMERLY OF TUSCUMBIA

Mina “Mayme” L. Zellner 87, daughter of H.H. and Julia P. Wilson passed away September 23, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Margerum Cemetery in Cherokee.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.