FLORENCE — Mrs. Minnie Geraldine Cole, 94, passed Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral service for Mrs. Cole will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence, AL. The body will be placed in the church at noon. The public viewing will be Tuesday, noon - 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

