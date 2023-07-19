RUSSELLVILLE — Minnie Jean Bean, 80, died July 15, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with interment in Franklin Memorial Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. http:// www.pinkardfh.com

