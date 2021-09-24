LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Minnie K. McGee Hufford, 90, died September 20, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. t o 12:45 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Bumpas Cemetery.

