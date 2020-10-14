MUSCLE SHOALS — Minnie Lee Byrd, 78, died October 10, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday at noon to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Cemetery.

