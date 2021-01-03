RUSSELLVILLE — Minnie Lee McCulloch, age 78, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Minnie Lee was not just a wife, mother, and grandmother but was also as close as possible to the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31. She was strong in her faith, always with a beautiful smile, who was gracious and taught everyone dignity. She and her husband, Jimmy, spent 60 years together, and he enjoyed spoiling her and loving her. She served next to him as a pastor’s wife while he was pastoring. She was a fighter, tough, and selfless woman, who loved her family very deeply. She will be missed by all who knew her and leaves a legacy for her family.
Her visitation will be 11 a.m. - noon, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the service following at noon , in the chapel. Bro. Wade Wallace will officiate the service. Special music will be performed by grandson, Stephen Strickland. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Pennington, Sr.; mother, Ollie Belle Wyatt; siblings, Roy Pennington, Jr. (Myrtle), Nellie Fay Hall (Raymond), Francis Wilson (A.C.); and grandson, Dylan Lane.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, Jimmy McCulloch; daughters, Vicki Strickland (Elree), Jenny Kimbrough (Terry), Julie McCulloch, Carrie Willis (Neil); grandchildren, Tim Kimbrough (Rachel), Justin Kimbrough (Mallory), Sarah Grace Kimbrough, Jessica Sequera (Juan), Jacob Bynon (Anna), Mason Willis, Gavin Willis, Braylen Willis, Stephen Strickland, Robert Strickland (Samantha), Dwain Strickland (Cynthia), Angela Daughtery (Corey); several great-grandchildren; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The pallbearers will be Justin Kimbrough, Jacob Bynon, Mason Willis, Stephen Strickland, Juan Sequera, and Gavin Willis. The honorary pallbearers will be Tim Kimbrough, Braylen Willis, and Dylan Lane.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks the nurses and staff of North Alabama Hospice, and especially our nurse, Greta Boutwell. Also a heartfelt thanks to the many friends who have prayed, visited, brought food, and many other acts of kindness during this time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented