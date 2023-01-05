TUSCUMBIA — Minnie Mae Tubbs Fleming, 82, of Tuscumbia died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Entombment will be in the Colbert Memorial Mausoleum. David Conley will be officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.