FLORENCE — Miguel Antonio Adame, age 19, died August 30, 2021. Family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

