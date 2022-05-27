FLORENCE — Miriam R. Watkins, 99, of Florence, passed away May 23, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Watkins was a retired teacher and homemaker. She was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Susie Roberson; spouse, Harry “Moody” Watkins; daughter, Ann Sartin; brother, Jim Roberson; sister, Virginia Robinson.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by her daughters, Sue (Rodney) Morris and Sarah Watkins; grandchildren, Kim Morris, Blake (Shelia) Morris, Neal (Sheree) Canida, and Jan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Parker, Holden, Cecelia, Dawn, Justin, Matthew and Seth, and one great-great-grandson, Maddox.
There will be a private, family graveside service with Ronnie Pannell officiating.
