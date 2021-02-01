ELGIN — Mirle “Pinky” Staggs, 82, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2020. A private family visitation will be held, with a graveside service Wednesday, at 1 p.m. in Butler Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Staggs’ family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.