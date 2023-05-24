F.5.24.23 Misty Jemison.JPEG
FLORENCE — Jemison, Misty Ann, 49, a resident of Florence, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Alabama Heritage Cemetery Montgomery, Alabama. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

