FLORENCE — Jemison, Misty Ann, 49, a resident of Florence, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Alabama Heritage Cemetery Montgomery, Alabama. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ms. Jemison was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd A. Jemison (Laura). She is survived by her son, Christopher Lloyd McCraine (Caitlyn); granddaughter, Riley Wren McCraine; father, Michael L. Jemison (Kathy); brother, Michael L. Jemison, Jr. (Dana); niece, Maranda Jemison; great-grandmother, Frances Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the charity of your choice or your local animal shelter.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented