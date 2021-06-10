FLORENCE
Misty Carol Carter Haynes, 45 of Florence, passed away June 2, 2021 after an extended illness. Misty was employed as a CNA with Limestone Health Care before her illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Greenview Memorial Park with Troy Tannehill officiating.
Misty was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Carter and Mary Hill Carter. She is survived by her brother, Richard King (Angela) and Michael King; and uncle, Bill Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL in care of Misty Haynes.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
