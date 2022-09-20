LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Misty Dawn Bivens, 44, died September 16, 2022. Visitation was Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. She was a Christian.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.