LEIGHTON — Mitch Bryant Mitchell, age 31, of Leighton (formerly of Phil Campbell) passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Mitch graduated from Phil Campbell High School in 2006 and worked at G&G Steel. He was very active in Leighton Baptist Church, and enjoyed running the sound board. Mitch loved music and even taught himself to play the guitar. He was what every son, husband, daddy, and uncle should be, a hardworking man who loved his complete family and would do anything for anybody.
The visitation will be 6- 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. On Monday, January 6, 2020 there will be a celebration of Mitch’s life at 11 a.m. at Leighton Baptist Church, with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Speakers will be Bro. Mark Mayfield and Bro. Adam Pharr. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Leighton.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Hugh Don Jones and J.B. Mitchell; and uncle, Kenny Nichols.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 8 years, Jessica Landers Mitchell; daughter, Ansleigh Mitchell; parents, Mitch and Cindy Mitchell; brother, Adam Mitchell (wife, Laurie); grandparents, Margie and Wallace Aycock, Frances Bowling; mother-in-law, Laura King (husband, Tony), father-in-law, Tim Landers (wife, Tammy); brother-in-law, Justin Landers (wife, Bridget); nephews, Jace Mitchell, Logan Landers; niece, Laken Mitchell; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends.
The pallbearers will be Adam Mitchell, Andy Jones, Aaron Voyles, Austin Jones, Mitchell Nichols, Russ Nichols, Trent Richardson, and Cory Hamm.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of Keller EMS, Helen Keller ER, Air Evac, and Huntsville Hospital for the love and care of our family. Also a special thanks to our many friends and relatives who have prayed or offered gifts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Mitch Mitchell Memorial Fund for his daughter, Ansleigh Mitchell, c/o Alabama Central Credit Union.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
