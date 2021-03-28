FLORENCE — Mitchell Allen Littrell, 76 of Florence, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a charter member of St. John’s Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 820.
Following his expressed wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Wayne Williams officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Edna Streit Mitchell.
