FLORENCE — Mitchell Allen Littrell, 76 of Florence, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a charter member of St. John’s Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 820.

Following his expressed wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Wayne Williams officiating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Edna Streit Mitchell.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

