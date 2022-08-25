FLORENCE

Mitchell Cline Vaughn, 58, of Florence, Alabama, beloved brother, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Vaughn Jr.; mother, June Vaughn; brothers, Tony and Johnny Vaughn, and special Aunt Reeda Narmore. He is survived by his sister, Connie Myhan (Danny); brothers, Eric and Joey Vaughn; many nieces and nephews.

Cline was the youngest of six kids and his mother’s baby boy. They shared a wonderful sense of humor and a bond that was never broken. You are so loved Cline and we will miss you everyday. Many tears will be shed, but we will remember you with laughter.

A private graveside service will be held today, August 25, 2022 at Walston Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

