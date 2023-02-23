MUSCLE SHOALS — Mitchell Craig Maloney, 41, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.

