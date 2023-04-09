BEAR CREEK — Mitchell Eugene Frederick, 66, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 6-9 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Hines Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you