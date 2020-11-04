LEXINGTON — Mitchell Patrick Brown passed away November 2, 2020. He was born May 29, 1944 and lived in Rascal Town, TN and Lexington, AL all his life. He attended elementary school at St. Joseph, TN and Lexington High School class of 1962. He received his undergraduate degree at Middle Tennessee State University. He completed his graduate work at University of North Alabama. His entire teaching career was at Lexington High School where he was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
Patrick loved God, his wife, family, his students, and community of Lexington. He was a dedicated member of the Lexington United Methodist Church. Patrick’s interests were woodworking, riding horses, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mitchell and Nello Rhea White Brown. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Brown; his daughters, Amy Lovelace (Scott), Lori Ambrose (Richie); grandchildren, Lori-Anna Byrd (Jordan), Mary Lindsey Lovelace (David), Abby Mitchell, and Luke Ambrose; great- granddaughter, Caroline Byrd; his brothers, Sam Brown (Fran), Tony Brown (Karen), Uncle O.W. White (Dorothy) and a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Portertown Cemetery with Michael Burgess and Eric Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Portertown Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mitchell and Luke Ambrose, Scott Lovelace, Richie Ambrose, Donald Bailey, Jordan Byrd, David Barrons and Chris Killen. Honorary pallbearers are his childhood friends, Ronald Killen, Clinton Killen, and Wayne Killen and his Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
