HALEYVILLE — Mitchell Riddle, 91, died January 21, 2021. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Sunday in Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville, with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. No visitation is planned.

