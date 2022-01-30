FLORENCE — Mitchell Ray Sharp, 61, of Florence, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Tom Sibley officiating. Burial will be at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mitchell was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved race cars, building race motors, and being a mechanic. His shop was his favorite place to be. Mitchell was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clyde Sharp; and father-in-law, Robert Cromwell.
Mitchell is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judy Sharp; sons Matthew Ray Sharp (Karli Willingham), and Tyler Blake Sharp (Amber); grandchildren, Alli, Mady, Luke, River, Ridge, Kiersten, and Kylie Kate; mother, Daisy Sharp; brother, Roger Sharp (Deborah); mother-in-law, Ann Cromwell; Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sharp, Tyler Sharp, Daniel Sharp, Roger Cromwell, Adam Smith, and Troy Cromwell.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented