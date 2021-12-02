FLORENCE
Mitchell Edward “Mitch” Wallace, age 86, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, November 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Wallace Cemetery in Rogersville, AL.
Mitch was a member of the Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Branch and Melonee Wallace; son, Brad Wallace; grandson, Blaine Smith.
Survivors are his son, Dennis Wallace; daughter, Dianne Allen; grandchildren, Amanda, Gentry, Gary, Anthony, and Brittany. A special thanks to El Reposo staff and to Jerri Killen, and Jean Williams for their love and care.
In-lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, Memphis, Tennessee.
