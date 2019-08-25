SHEFFIELD — Mitzi Kate Barron Parkes, 61 of Sheffield, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. The visitation for Mitzi was held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield with a Celebration of Life following with Bro. Bart Bowlin officiating.
Mitzi was a native of Florence, MS and a 1978 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She retired from Sheffield City Schools in 2018 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sheffield.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wilson “TW” Barron and mother-in -law, Ruth K. Parkes.
Mitzi is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Charles “Buddy” Parkes of Sheffield; her children, Amelia Colleen Parkes of Savannah, GA and Katelyn Parkes Partridge of Biloxi, MS; granddaughter, Riley Kate Partridge of Biloxi, MS; mother, Belle W. Barron of Florence, MS; father-in-law, Walter T. Parkes of Florence, AL; brother-in-law, Kelly Parkes and his wife Donna of Muscle Shoals; special cousin, Donna Ames and her husband Skip of Mobile; a host of loving extended family members; and her beloved dog, Molly.
The family expresses special thanks to the care given by Dr. Jack McLendon, Dr. David White and the ALS Clinic, and Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association, 300 Cahaba Park Circle Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242 or the Sheffield Education Foundation.
Commented