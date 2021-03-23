FLORENCE — Mitzi Martin Soustek, 63, died March 21, 2021. She was married to Irvin Soustek and had two daughters. There are no services planned at this time. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com

