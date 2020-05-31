FLORENCE — Mitzi Sanders, 61 of Florence passed away on May 19, 2020. She was a loving Mother, Daughter, and Sister. She was known for her love and compassion for people and doing anything for anyone. She was like a second mother to many of her children’s friends.
Mitzi is survived by her children, Alicia (Todd) Wood, John (Martha) Belvin; her mother, Martha Miller; brothers, Sid Sanders, Harold (Kim) Sanders, Joe (Petra) Sanders; grandchildren, Pace Hanback, Mattie Wood, Paisley Wood, and Amelia Belvin; best friends, Sonny Smith and Robert Craig; stepdaughter, Nicole Brewer; and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Orbra Harold Sanders; stepfather, Gary Miller; goddaughter, Jessica Broadfoot; and godson, Eric McCarley.
