RUSSELLVILLE — Mollie Beatrice Blankenship Potter, age 89, of Russellville, passed away November 6, 2022.
Beatrice was a Christian and a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church. She absolutely loved her Church and her Church Family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Our sweet Mother was lovingly referred to as Mrs. Bea by her church family.
She is survived by her children, Dale Potter (Jane), Max Potter (Melissa), Joyce Potter Hagood, Pat Potter Smart (Lee); sister, Faye Carey (Raymond); brother, Dan Blankenship (Brenda); grandchildren, Andrea Brewer (Greg), Amanda Tucker (Scott), Alison Terry (Josh), Erin McConatha (James), Andrew Potter (Erika), Lori Potter, Anna Payne (Tim), Ashley Pitts (Mark), Mark Potter (April); great-grandchildren, Madysen, Ivey-Blake, Carson, Briar, Hayden Randi, Braxton, Marlie, Lola, Samantha, Cooper, Jack, Kennedy, Sam, Ethan, Mollie, Josephine; great-great-grandchildren, Sydney and Santino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edison Earl Potter; parents, Ausie and Susie Blankenship; son-in-law, Reginald Hagood; siblings, J.D. Blankenship, Lorene Colburn, Leon Blankenship, infant brother, Jean Potter, Willard Blankenship, Hillard Blankenship and an infant sister.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Potter, Mark Potter, Briar Terry, Carson Brewer, Jackson Brewer, James McConatha, Hayden Addison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper Pitts, Ethan McConatha, Tim Payne, Jack Payne, Sam Payne, Scott Tucker, Braxton Tucker, Greg Brewer, Josh Terry and Mark Pitts.
Visitation will be held today, November 8, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Russellville. She will lie in state for one hour before the funeral service at the church. Bro. Jason Thorn will officiate. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
We the children would like to thank everyone for all the love and care given to our dear Mother.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
