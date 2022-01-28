TUSCUMBIA — Mollie Bell Barnett, 78, died January 19, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Everdale MB Church, Sheffield. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

