SHEFFIELD — Mollie Faye Carruthers, 71, of Sheffield, passed away February 14, 2022. She was a loving daughter, partner, mother, and grandmother. She loved watching sports, especially Alabama football.
Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Friday, February 18, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Tim Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia, AL.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bermon D. Malone; brother, James Bermon Malone; and son, Frankie Wayne Carruthers.
She is survived by her mother, Mollie Malone (Ellis Hale, Sr.); longtime partner, Bob Wassen; sons, Tobey Carruthers (April), and Lanny Carruthers; special step-sister, Tanya Miller; granddaughter, Mackenzie Carruthers; nephews, Michael Malone and Johnny Dotson; and first husband, Wayne Carruthers; as well as her beloved cat, Ryder.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Patterson, Josh Putnam, Jeff Smith, Anthony Posey, James Chaney and Thomas Hodges. Honorary pallbearer will be Braxton Carruthers.
Special thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice, Dr. Rose and his staff, and Karen Mann for their compassionate care as well as Julie Miller, Hazel Stovall, Renee Oswalt, and Audra Carruthers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, local animal shelter, or charity of your choice.
