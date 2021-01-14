IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Molly Jordan Jordan, 78, died January 11, 2021. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Iuka Church of Christ. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

