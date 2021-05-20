PHIL CAMPBELL — MollyAnn Michelle Whitten infant daughter of Brent and Ciara Whitten passed away May 15, 2021. A private service will be held at a later date. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.