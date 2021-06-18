TUSCUMBIA — Momen Leo Stonecipher Jr. met his Lord and Savior on June 11, 2021, born June 18, 1939 to Lillie Mae and Momen Leo Stonecipher Sr.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Gene; and sister, Bonnie.
He was a wonderful husband, dad, Pops and friend to many! He leaves on earth a wife of 58 years, Linda; daughter, Kelli Wolfe and husband, Gregg; granddaughters, Baylee, Taylor, Dayna and Kimberly as well as two great-grands, Tristin and Elli Grace. Above all, he loved God and you couldn’t sit with him long without knowing it. His service in Church, Marines, Masons, and Shriners was an honor to him and his family. We hope you all will join us in celebrating his life and home in Heaven, until we meet him again.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
