HEATHSVILLE, VIRGINIA — Mona Irene Abercrombie Gusmus, age 91, (March 3, 1931-April 9, 2022) went to be with her Heavenly Father while surrounded by loved ones at her home in Heathsville, VA. She will return to her home state of Alabama to be laid to rest next to her husband of 59 years, Edmund Frank Gusmus.
She is predeceased by her parents, William Claude Abercrombie and Maude Irene Gurley Abercrombie of Florence, Alabama, as well as her husband Edmund Frank Gusmus of Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Mona was blessed to have a large loving family both through blood and by life’s gifts. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Jane Wright-Bowden (John Bowden), Bradford Frank Gusmus (Jackie Fleming), William Stephen (Kim) Gusmus, and Paul Edmund (Rene) Gusmus.
“Nana” was cherished by her grandchildren, Leigh Hubbard, Christopher (Kim) Wright, Ashley (Rusty) Wheeles, Barrett Wright, Jennifer (Billy) Underwood, Reed (Kendall) Gusmus, Susan (Chris) Lane, John Bowden, Crystal (Troy) Phelps, Victoria Case, Jacquline Case, and Michelle (Dane) Ganoung.
In addition, Mona was proud of her great-grandchildren, Jordan and Zachary Wheeles, Alexis and David Wright, Taylor and Ellie Hubbard, Colin Young, Stella Underwood, Parker and Blakely Gusmus, Aiden Case, Katelyn Lane, Collin and Toby Phelps, Brooklyn Bowden and Ches Bowden, Tyler Redmond and Natasha Vega, Hannah and Garret Nelson, Aiden Case, Norah and Natalie Ganoung, and Kadence and Kylee Bruso.
Mona spent most of her life in North Alabama. She was a devout member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama where she participated in the Women’s Society, Altar Sacristy, Church Council, Bible Studies, St. Vincent de Paul Society and provided Blessed Sacrament to the sick. Mona also volunteered her time at Helen Keller Hospital as a Pink Lady. She enjoyed being a member of the Colbert County Chief’s Camping Club and, with her husband, traveled throughout America’s National Parks. In 2015, Mona moved to Kilmarnock, VA to spend the remainder of her active life with her daughter in the Northern Neck. She volunteered for the Foundation for Historic Christ Church.
Mona knew few strangers and filled her life with family as well as friends. Joyce Jaynes, her best friend from grade school, shared all her major milestones of life. She and Genevieve Harrison spent endless hours sewing banners for the Church. While residing in Kilmarnock, Mona and Mattie Johnson became close friends. They spent their fall Saturday’s enjoying their respective college football games side by side. Both Joyce and Mattie preceded Mona in death.
Mona (Nana) would be described as a fighter by her family with a history of overcoming medical obstacles, including stomach and breast cancer. Her spirits regarding life remained healthy and optimistic even through her final days. Her legacy will be of perseverance with roots grounded in her faith.
Mona’s family is forever grateful to Hospice of Virginia and the remarkable women in the Northern Neck who served as her personal caregivers.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, AL on Friday, April 22, 2022, between 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation at 9:30-10:00 a.m. She will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery from Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Foundation for Historic Christ Church, or Hospice of Virginia.
