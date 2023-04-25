TUSCUMBIA — Montey Joe Gaisser Sr., age 76, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday April 26, 2023 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with service to follow in our chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Ben Hayes.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you