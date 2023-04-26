TUSCUMBIA — Montey Joe Gaisser Sr., 76, died April 22, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11-1 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

