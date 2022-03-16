TOWN CREEK — Monzell Gholston, 40, died March 10, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion M.B. Church in Town Creek with burial in Mount Zion M.B. Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

